Stockton council error means 200-year-old tree chopped down
- Published
A council has apologised after a tree was allowed to be chopped down despite it having been given protected status.
The 50ft (15m) pine in Egglescliffe was felled after Stockton Borough Council approved planning permission for a homeowner to build an extension.
It emerged the authority had granted a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) which prohibited it from being cut down.
The council blamed the error in its checking process and said staff would be trained to avoid future mistakes.
'Duff advice'
The tree loomed over Grisedale Crescent for decades, according to resident Mark Eltringham, who spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He said he had raised his concerns with the local authority and officials had told him they had "messed up".
Mr Eltringham said he believed the tree was 200 years old and said a council worker he had spoken to was "audibly upset" it had been cut down.
"It was a magnificent tree - it was enormous," he said.
"Ignorance of the law isn't an excuse - being given duff advice isn't an excuse either."
Nigel Cooke, Labour's cabinet member for regeneration and housing, said: "We've realised that we've made a mistake here.
"The tree actually had a TPO on it but due to an error in our checking process, we advised the arboriculturist acting for the homeowner that it was not protected.
"We have apologised to the complainant, and we are also reviewing our procedures and undertaking staff training to ensure such mistakes are avoided in the future."
When contacted, the householder said it was a matter between their insurer and the council, and declined to comment further.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.