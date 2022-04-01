Cleveland Police officer faces hearing over colleague relationship

PA
The officer was convicted of committing a crime in December 2020, but the force did not give details

A senior police officer accused of having a relationship with a junior colleague and sharing a "crass" photo is facing a misconduct hearing.

The unnamed Cleveland Police officer is facing four charges at a gross misconduct hearing on 4 April.

The officer is also accused of sending a photo of confidential police information to a relative.

Cleveland Police said the officer had been convicted of a crime in December 2020, but did not give details.

In a statement the force said the officer was accused of conducting a personal relationship with a junior officer while in a supervisory position and failing to disclose it.

It also said the officer was accused of forwarding a personal image of a junior colleague, identifying them as an officer and making crass, inappropriate and disrespectful comments in breach of standards of professional behaviour.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.