Malik Ameer Abbas identified after fatal crash on Dixons Bank

Malik Ameer Abbas was killed in the crash on Tuesday

A man who died in a crash when a Mercedes travelling at "high speed" collided with his car has been named.

Malik Ameer Abbas, 27, was killed in the collision on Dixons Bank, Middlesbrough, at 23:40 BST on Tuesday.

Cleveland Police said prior to the crash officers had identified a Mercedes travelling at high speed in Marton Road which they tried to stop.

The 32-year-old driver of that car was taken to James Cook Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

