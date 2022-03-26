Hartlepool Station redevelopment secures £12m funding
- Published
A major redevelopment of Hartlepool Station is on track after securing £12m of government funding.
The station's redundant second platform will be brought back into use and a new footbridge and lifts installed.
Work is due to begin later this year with the new platform to be open for when the Tall Ships regatta is held in the town in June 2023.
Hartlepool Council said it was the busiest single platform station in the UK with 650,000 passengers a year.
Council leader Shane Moore said the redevelopment would "make our railway station fit for the 21st Century".
He said having the second platform open would "hugely benefit local people and businesses" as well as a high number of expected visitors during the Tall Ships event.
Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said: "For as long as I can remember, people in Hartlepool have been crying out for the second platform to be brought back into to use.
"I'm delighted that we can now make this a reality."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.