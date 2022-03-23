Teesworks site job losses as demolition works ends
- Published
More than 80 people are at risk of losing their jobs at Teesworks.
The redundancies are due to work being wound down at the South Tees Site Company as demolition at the former SSI steelworks site comes to an end.
Staff were told in October that most jobs would not exist as the site was repurposed but were assured they would not be at risk prior to Christmas 2021.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said some people have already found alternative work and unions had been consulted.
As of 15 February, 81 positions were identified at risk of redundancy, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"As the site is nearing the end of demolition, the need for a workforce to keep the site safe and manage the assets is diminished as there will be no assets to manage," Mr Houchen, the Conservative elected mayor, added.
"We have taken the extra step of agreeing to protect the enhanced redundancy packages of staff affected, irrespective of whether or not they find work during this period."
The Tees Valley Combined Authority Group has ringfenced all future job adverts for a week for those at risk to see whether they would be suitable.
The South Tees Site Company was set up in 2016 by the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy to ensure the former Redcar Steelworks site was safe and remove hazards, however, this work will end by June.
Last week, three structures were demolished at the Teesworks site by controlled explosions.
Junction houses 40 and 41 and the south bank gas holder, the last major structure within the south bank zone, were all razed.
Thousands of new jobs are expected to be created in the area.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.