Cost of living: South Tees NHS helping worst off access welfare
The impact of rising prices on people living in poverty on Teesside should be "top of the agenda" for the region's NHS, a health boss has said.
Mark Adams, South Tees director of public health, was asked about NHS strategy at a council scrutiny meeting.
He told Redcar and Cleveland Council work was being done to help patients access welfare and benefit payments.
It comes as household budgets are squeezed with rising fuel, energy and food costs.
Mr Adams was asked by Grangetown councillor Lynn Pallister what was happening to deal with the increase in the cost of living across Teesside communities.
She said: "It needs to be top of the agenda in terms of health and wellbeing."
Mr Adams said work was being done with the NHS about access to welfare and benefits through GP practices, the Local Democracy Reporting Service heard.
"It is about understanding what works and what we can do more of, understanding what lives people are living in these situations and what we can do to improve on that," he said.
"The response will have to be across the council to support people, almost like how we mobilised for Covid-19.
"Every single pilot programme I've seen that looks at helping people understand what benefits they are able to access generates more resources for people than what they are accessing at the moment.
"That means significant amounts of resources in people's pockets which if spent in communities has an effect as well."
Mr Adams added: "I agree this needs to be top of the agenda and we are having discussions about how we go about doing that. We do split poverty in different bits, but we need to consider it as a whole issue.
"It's already here and on the horizon for many."
Later, Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil his Spring Statement against a backdrop of inflation reaching a new 30-year high which has seen prices rise by 6.2% in the 12 months to February.
Responding to a council tax freeze last month, South Bank ward councillor Sue Jeffrey, a former leader of the council, said many residents were living in "dire circumstances".
