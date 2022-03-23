Mark Page: Ex-Radio 1 DJ's 12-year sentence reviewed
A former Radio 1 DJ has had his 12-year sentence for child sex offences referred for being too short.
Mark Page was jailed after being found guilty of abusing children both online and in person in the Philippines.
The Attorney General's office confirmed it had received a request to consider the sentence under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
A spokesman said officers would have 28 days to make a decision whether to send the case to the Court of Appeal.
Page, 63, of Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, used a webcam to contact victims and travelled to the country.
He claimed his devices had been hacked but jurors at Teesside Crown Court found him guilty of four offences.
When jailing Page on 10 March, Judge Paul Watson QC said the former broadcaster targeted vulnerable children and was the "very embodiment of depravity".
He said Page, who was on Radio 1 in the 1980s and worked as Middlesbrough FC's stadium announcer for 20 years, "took advantage of the poverty and deprivation" that forced children into acts of prostitution.
"You obviously delighted in their humiliation and the satisfaction of your own corrupt sexual desires," the judge told Page.
