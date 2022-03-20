Spanish delegation view Auckland Castle art and pilgrim routes
Politicians and tourism chiefs from Spain have been on a fact-finding mission to County Durham.
Aimed at boosting tourism in the area, the trip involved a visit to Auckland Castle which is home to Zurbaran paintings and Bishop Auckland's Spanish art gallery.
The group also walked part of an ancient Christian pilgrimage route.
This is linked to the Camino de Santiago which ends at the shrine of St James in their home area of Galicia.
The 13 Zurbaran paintings, which have hung in Auckland Castle for about 250 years, were popular with the visitors.
Antonio Leira, a congressman for the Galicia regional government, said: "These paintings are definitely a wonderful opportunity to connect these two cultures, Spanish and British.
"As well as the paintings, there are so many other things which bring us together, such as the pilgrimage."
The group walked part of the Bishop Auckland section of the Camino Ingles, or the English Way - part of a network of routes which lead to the shrine in Santiago.
These are officially recognised as contributing to the 100km of travelling required to receive a certificate of the completion of the pilgrimage.
Keith Taylor, from Finchale Camino Ingles, and one of the organisers of the visit, said: "I expect they will be spreading the word when they get back to Spain."
"We are hoping to get many people coming from Spain to walk the Camino Ingles in Durham, but also to encourage people to come and share the other opportunities there are locally, all the other tourist places."
During the three-day visit, they took part in the annual St Cuthbert's Day walk from Finchale to Durham Cathedral - a route which is also part of the Camino Ingles.
