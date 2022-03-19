Anti-stalking charity teams up with health trust
- Published
An anti-talking charity has joined up with an NHS trust to raise awareness of coercive or controlling behaviour.
The Alice Ruggles Trust was set up by her parents after she was stalked and murdered in her Gateshead flat by her ex-boyfriend in 2016.
It has teamed up with Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) to develop training materials for staff and service users.
The trust has previously worked with police, the CPS and the judiciary.
As part of the charity's first ever NHS collaboration, it has produced stalking awareness literature for young people using TEWV's mental health services explaining what stalking is, what it looks like, and what to do if you are a victim.
'Personal story'
Clive Ruggles, co-founder of the trust, said: "What happened to Alice showed that we desperately need stalking victims to recognise the seriousness of what is happening to them and seek help sooner.
"We need to ensure that today's adolescents and young adults recognise if they, or someone they know, are experiencing stalking or are exhibiting stalking behaviours and know what to do, what advice to give, and how to seek help.
"Collaborations such as these are hugely important; safeguarding professionals have a vital role in helping reduce the risks from stalking, and having a powerful personal story at the heart of our training makes it all the more effective."
Claire Bainbridge, consultant forensic psychologist at TEWV, said: "Among those who may come into contact with potential stalking victims or perpetrators are healthcare professionals.
"It's important that our staff can recognise the signs and are educated in how to handle these situations."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.