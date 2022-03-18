Hartlepool v Bradford: Fans threw concrete and glass bottles
- Published
Fans threw concrete and glass bottles at police during the Hartlepool v Bradford City game and some had sticks with nails in them, it has emerged.
Cleveland Police said violence which erupted from both sets of supporters before, during and after the game at Victoria Park was "unacceptable".
A Hartlepool United steward was seriously injured and needed hospital treatment after being attacked.
Three men have been arrested over the disorder on Tuesday night.
Sgt Adrian Dack from Cleveland Police said: "There were pockets of disorder and unacceptable behaviour from a minority of both sets of fans prior to, during and following the match.
"Officers were threatened and some grown adults and teenagers thought it was acceptable to throw objects including concrete and glass bottles at police, and some peopled carried sticks with nails embedded.
"One man suffered injuries inside the ground which required overnight hospital treatment. I strongly believe that without the invaluable assistance of our police dogs, officers would have also been physically injured at the match."
He added the force was working with Hartlepool United to identify the perpetrators and they would not tolerate "this type of behaviour at any football game".
'Zero-tolerance on abuse'
Hartlepool United said three security staff were injured in the away end of the stadium and all needed medical attention.
In a statement it said: "The club does not condone violence or disorder of any sort and will continue to assist Cleveland Police with their investigations."
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and a 31-year-old men was held on suspicion of common assault.
Another 31-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence and will face Teesside Magistrates' Court on 7 April.
All three were from Bradford.
The steward who was assaulted was treated in hospital overnight and continues to recover from his injuries, Hartlepool United said.
📜 CLUB STATEMENT | We have launched a full investigation and are cooperating with @Official_HUFC and both Cleveland and @WYP_BradfordC, following events surrounding Tuesday evening’s trip to the @SuitDirect Stadium.— Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) March 17, 2022
➡️ | Read: https://t.co/XUbss1JYHs#BCAFC | #TakeMeHome pic.twitter.com/zi1vmMc7nd
Bradford officials said they were working with Cleveland Police and checking CCTV footage from the game to try to identify others involved.
The club said the three arrested men faced further action as it had a "zero-tolerance policy towards abusive behaviour".
Bradford added it "condemns these actions - which have brought the club into disrepute".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.