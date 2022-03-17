Three arrested after attacks leaves Hartlepool steward in hospital
A Hartlepool United steward has suffered serious injuries after being assaulted at the Bradford City match.
Bradford City AFC is investigating disturbances at the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday night.
Three men have been arrested, including a 29-year-old on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Hartlepool United said three security staff were injured in the away end of the stadium and all needed medical attention.
In a statement it said: "The club does not condone violence or disorder of any sort and will continue to assist Cleveland Police with their investigations."
Two 31-year-old men were also arrested - one on suspicion of common assault, and the other was charged with a public order offence.
The matchday steward who was assaulted was treated in hospital overnight and continues to recover from serious injuries, Hartlepool United said.
Bradford officials said they were working with Cleveland Police and checking CCTV footage from the game to try to identify others involved.
The club said the three arrested men faced further action, as it had a "zero-tolerance policy towards abusive behaviour".
Bradford AFC added it "condemns these actions - which have brought the club into disrepute".
Cleveland Police have been contacted for a response.
