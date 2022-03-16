Hartlepool United's Raj Singh gives £250k to aid Ukraine
- Published
The chairman of Hartlepool United has donated £250,000 to an appeal for those affected by the war in Ukraine.
Raj Singh made the pledge to an online fundraiser set up by the club and its charitable arm, the Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation.
The Teesside businessman said he was "profoundly shocked" at the events unfolding in the country.
He also said the club's Suit Direct Stadium would be open over the coming weeks for people to donate essentials.
The appeal has a target of raising £500,000 and had amassed £50,000. With the football chairman's input the total has now reached £300,000.
"Recent events in Ukraine have been profoundly shocking," Mr Singh said.
"The images that we've been viewing are deeply unnerving on so many levels.
"My heart goes out to the people and families of Ukraine, who through absolutely no fault of their own, have had this nightmare thrust upon them.
"As a football club and a public-facing business in Teesside we are in a position to play our small part in helping with this crisis, whether that be with a donation or simply by providing basic supplies.
"I hope we can come together as a club, a town, and a region to show our united support for Ukraine and its people."
