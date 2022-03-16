Billingham publican vows to fight on over revoked licence
A publican has failed to get his licence back after flouting Covid restrictions but has vowed to fight on.
Paul Henderson opened up The Porky Pint in Billingham in January 2021 in protest at Covid regulations and had his licence revoked by Stockton Council.
At a hearing at Teesside Magistrates' Court, Mr Henderson appealed against the decision but it was dismissed.
He said he was "disappointed" but would now take his appeal to the High Court.
The Mill Lane bar hosted a pre-planned gathering on 30 January last year - during the third national lockdown - when council officials and police spotted customers inside, the court head.
The pub was also caught serving visitors during tier two restrictions in November 2020.
A licensing hearing last year was told how Mr Henderson had deliberately broken the law as a protest against restrictions and the devastation they were having on the hospitality trade.
Stockton Council's licensing sub committee found he had committed serious breaches and revoked his licence.
He was given a fixed penalty notice of £1,000 which he failed to pay, the court heard.
However, officials decided it was not in the public interest to enforce the fine, given that licensing proceedings were already under way.
The court heard how a wedding event was hosted at the Porky Pint in late 2020 with around 30 people in attendance during tier two restrictions.
Mr Henderson said he had wanted to "make a statement" by opening the pub.
District Judge Steven Hood said he was satisfied the council was correct to revoke Mr Henderson's licence and ordered him to pay court costs of £6,275.
The publican's barrister, Paul Oakley, said his client would appeal.
After the hearing, Mr Henderson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "As long as we're appealing we're able to remain open as we have done since our July revocation - and that's our intention.
"It's been a really important centre for people to come together, we will continue in that vein as we continue to expand the business."
