Saltburn beach broken sewerage pipe replaced
A stretch of a damaged sewer pipe which shut a beach has been replaced.
A mini treatment works was set up by Northumbrian Water to tackle a spill after council workers breached an underground pipe at Saltburn's Cat Nab car park.
Engineers have fitted a custom-made new pipe and fittings which were made over the weekend and delivered to the site earlier this week.
People had been asked to stay away from the beach while work was carried out.
Richard Warneford, wastewater director at Northumbrian Water, said: "This has been a lengthy job, full of complexities, and we are grateful for the patience, understanding and support shown by people who live in and visit Saltburn."
Damage to another pipe was also found during excavation works, which will also need to be repaired.
Northumbrian Water said work would continue to restore water services for the first time since the original sewer was damaged on 23 February.
Mr Warneford added: "The restoration of flows will be done carefully, to reduce the chances of problems.
"Should we need to take this slowly, we will do so for the protection of the environment and to give ourselves the best chance of avoiding further issues.
"Once this is complete, it will take a few days to carry out the second repair and dismantle and remove the equipment that has been in place while work has been ongoing. This includes the mini treatment works, which were created to protect the environment during this work, and damming that was installed to redirect flows of the Skelton Beck."
The site will be handed back to Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council so work can be completed on the car park after Northumbrian Water has finished its repairs.
