Mark Page: Ex-Radio 1 DJ jailed for 12 years over child sex offences
- Published
A former Radio 1 DJ has been jailed for 12 years for arranging the sexual abuse of children in the Philippines.
Mark Page, 63, of Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, used a webcam to contact victims and travelled to the country.
He claimed his computer was hacked but jurors at Teesside Crown Court found him guilty of four offences on Wednesday.
Cleveland Police said children in the Philippines were "that bit safer" with Page in prison.
Page, a divorced father of three, was found guilty of four charges of arranging the commission of a child sex offence but cleared of one.
He was convicted of two counts of abuse by using a webcam linking his home to the Philippines in 2016 and two more of offences while visiting the country in 2016 and 2019.
Det Sgt Kevin Carter from Cleveland Police's paedophile online investigation team, said Page had "refused to accept responsibility" and instead tried to "lay blame on everyone but himself".
Mr Carter said: "Page attempted to present himself as a respectable and credible individual, yet his actions betrayed the trust and confidence of many people, not least his family and close friends."
He said children of the Philippines would be "that bit safer" with Page in prison and his jailing should be a warning to other paedophiles.
The former presenter, who was on Radio 1 in the 1980s and worked as Middlesbrough FC's stadium announcer for 20 years, had his phone, tablet and a computer seized in 2020 after Facebook monitors raised concerns.
He claimed his devices had been hacked but did not mention this in police interviews, when he gave "no comment" answers, later explaining to the jury he had been in shock.
Page visited the Philippines regularly for business as managing director of armed forces radio station Garrison FM and used the pseudonym Pancho on a Philippines-based dating app, his trial heard.
The jury heard he tried to haggle down the price for a sexual encounter with a 12-year-old girl and a boy of 13, saying 3,000 pesos - around £44 at the current exchange rate - was too much.
In a damning closing statement, prosecutor Jo Kidd asked the jury to remember Jimmy Savile when judging Page's seemingly good character.
She said: "It is worth noting, when one puts on a public face, when one carries out charity work, it does not mean the underbelly of their sexual depravity is not real."
