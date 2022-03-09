Mark Page: Former Radio 1 DJ guilty of child sex offences
- Published
A former Radio 1 DJ has been found guilty of trying to arrange sex with children in the Philippines.
Mark Page, 62, of Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, used a webcam to make contact and travelled to the country.
He "used charity and business as a cover" to meet children as young as 12, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Page was found guilty of four charges of arranging the commission of a child sex offence but cleared of one. He is due to be sentenced on Thursday.
Page, who claimed his computer had been hacked, was found guilty of two counts of abuse by using a webcam linking his home to the Philippines and two more of offences while visiting the country in person.
The former presenter, who was on Radio 1 in the 1980s and was a former stadium announcer at Middlesbrough FC, had his phone, tablet and a computer seized in 2020 after Facebook monitors raised concerns.
The jury was asked to remember Jimmy Savile when judging Page's good character.
Prosecutor Jo Kidd said that being highly regarded by friends and family, and conducting charity work, did not mean the defendant was innocent.
Page visited the Philippines regularly for business as managing director of armed forces radio station Garrison FM, his trial heard.
The court was also told he tried to lower the price to have a 13-year-old boy involved.
Page had used the pseudonym Pancho on a Philippines-based dating app, the jury heard.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.