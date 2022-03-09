Hartlepool United staff sleep at club amid crime spree
- Published
Hartlepool United staff have resorted to sleeping at the club after it was targeted in a spate of break-ins.
The Victoria Park stadium has been targeted 12 times in 16 days causing "considerable damage", as well as the club shop being burgled.
Stephen Hobin, chief operating officer, said it was "distressing" and warned unbudgeted security costs could have a knock-on effect on and off the pitch.
An investigation has been started by Cleveland Police.
It comes as Pools prepare take on Rotherham United in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy to a sell-out crowd.
Mr Hobin, who himself has bedded down at the club overnight, praised staff and volunteers for their support and said security had been stepped up.
"I know how passionate the town is about this football club," he said.
"I think probably every single kiosk in the stadium has been broken into.
"It's soul destroying to walk into a stadium in the morning to find you have been burgled."
'Damaging morale'
Mr Hobin said club volunteers were having to fix shutters and fences and buy new glass and locks when money could be spent elsewhere.
"The majority of money goes into playing budget, these sort of things have a damaging effect and will affect us in the transfer market," he told BBC Radio Tees.
"People can see we are going in the right direction but things like that have a massive damaging effect on the football club, at least for morale."
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.