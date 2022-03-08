Next phase of £34m Middlesbrough station revamp scheme approved
The second phase of a £34m project to save Middlesbrough railway station from further disrepair has been approved.
The scheme will see the main entrance at the gothic-style station moved and new office space created.
The Undercroft will be demolished and two new staircases will be built along with a pedestrian walkway.
The first phase of work, which saw the platform extended for the new LNER service to London, was completed in December 2021.
The £34m funding for the overall project is coming from the government, Tees Valley Combined Authority and Network Rail.
Transport consultancy firm Systra said it hoped to create a "more welcoming environment" and revive an under-used section.
A new entrance will be created at the centre of the station's ticket hall building.
Two open-plan offices will be built on either side of the central passageway.
The first direct Middlesbrough to London train route started in December. It is hoped the once-a-day service will become more regular.
A further phase will also see a new platform three built to the north of platform two to increase the number of trains the station can hold.
