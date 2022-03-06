Ukraine war: Boy's 'favourite teddy' among items sent from County Durham
- Published
A boy's "favourite teddy" is among items the boss of a North East cleaning company is delivering to Ukranian refugees.
Steven Holmes left Ferryhill on Saturday with a van full of aid donated from people in County Durham.
He said one of the "most special items" was from a boy called Will who donated his teddy bear to give to a child so they "wouldn't be frightened".
Mr Holmes drove 1,045 miles (1,680km) to Medyka in Poland.
He said watching the news of the war unfold had spurred him to action and he had been inundated with toys, clothes and medical supplies from generous locals.
Mr Holmes, who arrived in Poland on Sunday, said: "This little boy asked his mam why she was packing stuff so she explained to him about what was happening.
"He then decided to give his favourite teddy to a little girl or boy to make sure they wouldn't be scared anymore."
He added: "I was thinking to myself, 'first Covid and then this war, when is the world going to get back to normal?'
"I feel like I've opened a door and people ran through it. This is all because of a message on Facebook.
"People have really stepped up to the plate."
