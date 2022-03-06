Hartlepool Cemetery to get £255k upgrade over emissions standards
Cremation facilities in Hartlepool are to be upgraded after councillors approved a funding plan.
Hartlepool Borough Council said it would spend £255,000 upgrading Stranton Cemetery, including relining the cremators, because of "wear and tear of operating at high temperatures".
The authority said it had to complete the upgrade to comply with emissions standards.
A new air conditioning unit will also be installed.
Spending on the refurbishment plan was approved at a meeting of the council's finance and policy committee.
A wider programme of investment in the cemetery is also planned, which will ensure the "longer term sustainability of the site and support improved service delivery", the council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
