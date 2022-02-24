County Durham killer cage fighter Liam Hall has prison sentence increased
- Published
A cage fighter jailed for attacking his partner and two 13-year-old girls has had his sentence increased.
Liam Hall, 33, was jailed for life with a minimum term of eight years in December for the attack in Chilton, County Durham.
The Court of Appeal increased the minimum to 10 years and eight months after deeming it unduly lenient.
Hall, who had previously killed a man in a pub fight, left his victims with a raft of injuries and shattered bones.
He had recently been released from prison on licence for other violent offences when he punched, kicked and choked the unrelated teenagers at his girlfriend's home in September.
His trial at Teesside Crown Court heard that Hall was drunk, high on drugs and had become angry at having lost his wallet.
The 6ft 4in (1.9m) tall, 20 stone (127kg) killer then launched a prolonged assault on his 24-year-old girlfriend, whose two young children were upstairs.
The attack left her with broken bones and serious facial injuries, before he calmly walked out of the blood-spattered house.
'Defenceless girls'
After having the case referred to the Court of Appeal by Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC, Lady Justice Nicola Davies said Hall had committed "gratuitous" assaults that were "terrifying in their nature", adding that he had done "nothing to obtain help or assistance for the seriously injured victims".
She highlighted that two of his victims were "vulnerable and defenceless girls".
Hall, who is being held at HMP Ranby, had a previous conviction for manslaughter, and had only been dating the woman for a couple of months before he attacked her
His trial heard that he banged one girl's head against the wall, then grabbed the other and choked her unconscious.
He also punched her repeatedly in the face and stamped on her face. She later recalled choking on blood.
Hall broke her eye socket, nose and arm, and a consultant later said she had too many injuries to count.
The other 13-year-old was also knocked unconscious and she later recalled Hall dragging her upstairs by the hair.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.