Broken sewerage pipe causes Saltburn beach spill
- Published
An emergency repair is under way on a sewerage pipe that is spilling on to a beach at Saltburn.
Northumbrian Water said the pipe was breached by a "third party" working in Cat Nab Car Park next to Skelton Beck.
The firm said "major repair work" was needed on the pipe, which carries waste to treatment works in Marske, and could take days.
A spokesman said the flow of sewage through the damaged pipe could not be stopped to avoid flooding nearby homes.
"People are asked to stay away from that area of the beach while this work takes place," the spokesman said.
He said tankers would be running to try to reduce the volume of the spill.
"We want to assure all customers in the area that every effort is being taken to complete this repair as quickly as possible," the spokesman added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.