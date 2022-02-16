Loftus Leisure Centre: Six in hospital after suspected chemical leak
Five people are comfortable and one is stable in hospital after being injured in a suspected chemical incident at a swimming pool.
Emergency services were called to Loftus Leisure Centre near Saltburn at about 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Seven people including one of the emergency workers were taken to James Cook University Hospital with breathing difficulties.
The emergency worker has been discharged, a hospital spokesman said.
The spokesman for the South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "Of the remaining six casualties, five are comfortable and one is stable."
Firefighter Craig Strike told GazetteLive: "What we believe is that there has been a release of a harmful substance which occurs sometimes with the chemicals which are used to clean the swimming pool."
A statement on the leisure centre's Facebook page said the site would be "closed until further notice as a precautionary measure".
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide a further update as soon as we can," the statement said.
