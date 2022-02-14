Teesside wind power investment deal creates 750 jobs
A factory to make the foundations for off-shore wind turbines will be built on Teesside creating 750 jobs.
SeAH Wind will produce 150 steel monopiles a year when it fully opens in 2026, the South Korean company said.
It had announced it would open on the banks of the Humber but instead will work from the former steelworks site at South Bank near Middlesbrough.
They will be used to build the world's largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank.
Work on the site could start in July.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen called the decision "a real coup" for investment in the area.
"We've only secured these milestones by going further, faster and we're working round the clock to get the jobs local people are crying out for on the site as soon as possible," he said.
SeAH Wind had previously announced it intended to build a monopile factory at Able Marine Energy Park in North Killingholme on the Humber estuary.
Peter Stephenson, executive chairman for Able Group, said that while the decision was "disappointing" it would continue to play a "vital role" in the UK's offshore wind sector.
"Whilst inevitably the project will be delayed - through ongoing collaboration with both government and the offshore wind sector we will leave no stone unturned in seeking to deliver a world class and world scale project."
Joosung Lee, SeAH Steel Holdings chief executive and president, said when the firm confirmed investment in the UK, the aim was to contribute to the offshore wind industry by working with the government.
"We are pleased to take the first yet significant step for this goal in Teesside," he said.
"We will endeavour to make our factory globally competitive as well as become a good member of the community."
