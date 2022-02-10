Pig in Easington Colliery Club coaxed out with crisps
A pig wandered into a working men's club and was only lured outside thanks to some cheese and onion crisps.
The sociable swine trotted into the Easington Colliery Club in County Durham on Tuesday night after escaping from a nearby allotment.
After making his way around customers for strokes, the pig - thought to be called Roddy - was lured back outside with the crisps.
Staff put out a Facebook appeal and the pig was claimed about 15 minutes later.
The bar's stewardess, Kayleigh Parkin, who lives above the club, said staff called her at about 22:00 GMT saying: "I'm sorry to disturb you but there's a pig in the bar."
"They told me he'd been running about the bar and trying to get strokes from everybody," she said.
"They got some crisps from behind the bar and lured him outside with some cheese and onion."
She said they kept Roddy in a garden out at the back of the club until his owner was tracked down by the Facebook appeal.
"Everyone was laughing about it," she said.
"It was a bit of entertainment for a Tuesday night."