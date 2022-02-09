New vinyl pressing plant opens in Middlesbrough
A new record-pressing plant has opened on Teesside aiming to meet a 30-year high in demand for vinyl.
The vinyl revival saw more than five million albums sold in the format in 2021, an 8% rise on the previous year.
But the increase in demand and rising cost of raw materials has led to delays at European plants and a shortage of vinyl editions of new releases.
Press-On Vinyl in Middlesbrough aims to produce 50,000 records a month and will focus on helping North East artists.
But the company has also pledged to share its capacity throughout the independent music industry.
The company's three directors are keen to build on the North East's history of manufacturing records.
Forty years ago, RCA Records in Washington produced records by artists including Elvis Presley and David Bowie.
"Middlesbrough is everything we are about," Press-On's managing director Danny Lowe told BBC Look North.
"We all care passionately about the area. It's important it's here.
"We have a rich heritage and rich history of manufacturing and creativity in industry here, whether it's chemicals or pottery and now computer games.
"We are proud of that and proud to be a part of it."
The new pressing plant is one of only a handful in the UK. Most records are manufactured in mainland Europe, but demand is outstripping supply.
The first record off the production line is a debut EP by up-and-coming Teesside band Komparrison, which will be released in the spring.
"It's crazy," said the group's singer Elise Harrison. "To see it physically happening here sets in stone how lucky we all are as a band to have this opportunity."
One in four albums sold in the UK last year were on vinyl, the highest sales for more than 30 years, according to figures released by record labels' association the BPI.
ABBA's Voyage - their first studio album in 40 years - was the fastest-selling vinyl release of the century, with just under 30,000 LPs in its first week of release.
Adele, Amy Winehouse, Fleetwood Mac, Wolf Alice and Newcastle-born Sam Fender were among both contemporary and "heritage" artists with high vinyl sales.