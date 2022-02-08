Middlesbrough mayor investigation closed amid exoneration claims
- Published
The mayor of Middlesbrough claims he has been "exonerated" after an investigation into an alleged naked picture on his computer was closed.
Andy Preston said "dirty tricks" had been played after a complaint was made by Labour MP Andy McDonald.
The MP said though Mr Preston was away from his computer when a picture was allegedly seen, he was responsible.
Middlesbrough Council confirmed the £50,000 investigation was closed but would not comment on the outcome.
Mr Preston was being investigated after an image of a naked woman was reportedly seen on his office computer on 31 January 2020.
In a statement, the mayor said an independent law firm found "absolutely no evidence to suggest I even knew about an alleged but not reported image of a naked woman on my office computer".
'Blacken good name'
He added: "The report has confirmed I wasn't even in the building on the morning the image was allegedly seen - and I hadn't been since the previous day.
"A 15-month investigation into an attempt to blacken my good name has exonerated me of any wrongdoing."
Mr McDonald said the inquiry heard Mr Preston was "solely responsible for the security of his personal device and for the images on view".
A Middlesbrough Council spokesman said: "This matter has now been concluded and the parties involved have been informed of the outcome.
"It would be inappropriate to make any further comment in relation to the process or opinions expressed by others."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.