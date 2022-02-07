Daniel Green: Guisborough woman remanded on toddler murder charge
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a two-year-old boy.
Daniel Green was found when police responded to a report of concern for safety at a house in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, on Wednesday morning.
The toddler was taken by ambulance to hospital but died there.
Carol Hodgson, 39, of Upper Garth Gardens, did not enter a plea at Teesside Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody.
Wearing a grey T-shirt, she spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address. She is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday.
Det Ch Insp Matthew Hollingsworth, of Cleveland Police, said on Sunday: "Officers are supporting the boy's family and they ask for privacy as they grieve.
"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all those working on this murder investigation, remain with the family."
