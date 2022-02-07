Darlington: Passenger, 17, dies in one-vehicle van crash
A teenage passenger has died in a van crash in Darlington.
Durham Police said it was a one-vehicle smash involving a white transit van on the A67 Carmel Road South on Saturday at 19:30 GMT.
A 17-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and a second passenger were taken to hospital for treatment and the driver later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The road was closed for several hours while officers investigated.
Police thanked members of the public who stopped to help at the scene.
