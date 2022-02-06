Guisborough woman charged over two-year-old's murder
A woman has been charged with murdering a two-year-old boy.
Daniel James Hodgson Green was found after police received a report of a concern for safety at a home in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, shortly after 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital but died there, police said.
Carol Hodgson, 39, of Upper Garth Gardens, is due before Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday, charged with murder.
