Middlesbrough house fire rescue: Six people taken to hospital
- Published
Six people have been taken to hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Middlesbrough.
The alarm was raised by an ambulance crew which saw the blaze in Woodville Avenue, Saltersgill, just after 05:30 GMT.
One person was rescued by a ladder from an upper floor bedroom.
All six are thought to have been suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke and were taken to the nearby James Cook University Hospital.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "One of our ambulance crews came across a house fire in Woodville Avenue at 5.45 this morning.
"We dispatched a further four ambulance crews and an officer and transported six patients to James Cook Hospital."
