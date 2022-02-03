Guisborough: Child's death being is 'unexplained'
The death of a two-year-old boy discovered at property on Teesside is being investigated by police.
Officers were called to Upper Garth Gardens in Guisborough shortly after 10:00 GMT on Wednesday where the toddler was found with a 39-year-old woman who was injured.
Both were taken to hospital but the child later died.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the death which is being treated as unexplained.
Det Ch Insp Matthew Hollingsworth said: "Our thoughts are with the boy's family and their loss is beyond comprehension, specially trained officers are supporting them at this time.
"We know that hearing of this incident will be upsetting for many local people ... and officers remain in the local area."
He appealed for anyone with information to contact detectives.
