Car-flip accused farmer's actions 'utterly irrational'
- Published
A farmer who used a telehandler to flip a car and shunt it into a road acted "utterly irrationally", a jury heard.
Robert Hooper was shown on mobile phone footage lifting a Vauxhall Corsa from the drive of his County Durham farm.
The 57-year-old is on trial at Durham Crown Court accused of dangerous driving and criminal damage during the incident on 5 June, which he denies.
In closing, the prosecution said that while the defendant was not a "nasty thug" he "clearly acted out of anger".
The fourth-generation farmer took action when the car, which had been driven by Elliott Johnson, was parked across the entrance to his property.
Mr Johnson's friend, Connor Burns, punched the defendant in the face, the court previously heard, causing him to "feel threatened".
The jury had heard that on the day in question Mr Hooper was having a busy day at his farm in Newbiggin-in-Teesdale.
Mike Tyson
Mr Hooper recalled that he was punched by Mr Burns, adding: "I felt threatened and an Englishman's home is his castle, and my castle starts at that front gate."
In the closing speech for the defence, Michael Rawlinson said his client had been "grafting" and was not looking for trouble.
He also quoted the boxer Mike Tyson, saying, "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth."
Referring to arguments about how his client might have acted differently, he said: "If you are being punched in the face, you cannot do a great deal."
David Ward, prosecuting, said the defendant "clearly acted out of anger and then tipped that vehicle on to its side, pushing it out of the gate, driving dangerously out on to the road".
He continued: "He was not protecting himself or his family at the time and continues the dangerous driving by swinging that vehicle round and knocking Mr Burns to the ground with the lifting forks."
"The Crown is not saying he is some kind of nasty thug who goes around attacking people - he's certainly not.
"But on this occasion, he acted in a way that was utterly irrational."
The jury has retired to consider its verdict.