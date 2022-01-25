Indianna Maddison: Care 'deficiencies' contributed to girl's Egypt death
"Deficiencies" in emergency and hospital care contributed to the death of a British girl after a swimming pool accident in Egypt, a coroner has found.
Four-year-old Indianna Maddison nearly drowned in the incident on 21 December 2017, suffering a serious brain injury.
She was given CPR by a hotel guest and staff member and spent four days in hospital in Egypt before being flown to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.
But her condition was worse than had been thought and she died a day later.
Indianna, from Bishop Auckland, County Durham, was on holiday with her parents and eight siblings at the Jaz Makadi Aquaviva Hotel in Hurghada.
An inquest at Newcastle Coroner's Court heard that Indianna entered the pool on 21 December "unbeknown to her family and siblings".
Coroner Karen Dilks said: "The mechanism by which Indianna entered the pool remains unclear.
"She was not wearing swimming aids. She was immersed in the water for approximately five minutes, causing hypoxic ischemic brain injury."
'No advanced life support'
The coroner said at that point, Indianna's prospect for survival, "although poor", was dependent on receiving skilled basic life support and advanced life support pending her admittance to hospital.
Ms Dilks said that basic life support was provided due to the "heroic efforts" of a guest and staff member who gave Indianna CPR at the poolside and on the way to the hospital.
But, she said, no medical equipment or paramedic was available at the scene, and there was "no advanced life support" in the vehicle which took Indianna to hospital.
"Indianna was admitted to a local critical care facility, the standards of which fell significantly below those of the UK's critical care units," Ms Dilks added.
"There were deficiencies in hospital management including an attempted wean from sedation."
The coroner recorded a narrative verdict that Indianna died due to the effects of near drowning, with "deficiencies" in local emergency services and hospital care contributing to the injury.
She was taken back to Newcastle by air ambulance on 25 December 2017, a day after she was said to have suffered a stroke.
The hearing heard that when Indianna was admitted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, she went into a cardiac arrest.
A brain scan later showed there was "no hope for Indianna".
She had suffered an "irrevocable" brain injury as a result of near drowning, and died on 26 December.
'Screaming'
Indiana's parents Kelly Maddison, 42, and Tommy Maddison, 48, had previously told the inquest they had left Indianna with her sister Billie-Jean Maddison, 25, while they went to the local town on the morning of the incident.
On their return, Indianna was playing around the large heated pool outside the family's room, Mr Maddison said.
The inquest heard Mrs Maddison attended to the two youngest children while Mr Maddison went to get some cigarettes before going to the snack area to buy pizza.
On his way back he heard screaming and Ms Maddison shouting: "It's Indianna."
The inquest heard that no medical equipment was "available or used" at the poolside.
