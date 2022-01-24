Four-year-old boy dies as off-road bike hits lamp-post
- Published
A four-year-old boy died when the off-road bike he was believed to have been a passenger on hit a lamp-post, police said.
The crash happened shortly after 13:00 GMT on Sunday in the Eldon Lane area of Bishop Auckland in County Durham.
The child was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Durham Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened or with information to contact them.
