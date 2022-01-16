Middlesbrough businesses struggling through Covid to share £2.7m rates help
- Published
Businesses on Teesside struggling through the most recent Covid pandemic wave are to share in almost £3m in rate relief.
Middlesbrough Council said the one-off payments will be given to those in the hospitality, leisure and accommodation sectors.
The council said the £2,753,444 of government money would help save jobs.
Eligible businesses will receive between £2,600 and £6,000 depending on their rateable value.
The government said the money had to be used to help those adversely affected by the pandemic who were struggling to adapt, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Further cash will also be coming to Middlesbrough from the government's Omicron hospitality and leisure grant, which was announced in December, the council said.
Barrie Cooper, the council's executive member for environment, finance and governance, said: "The money is going to help the people of Middlesbrough by supporting the businesses and securing jobs."
The closing date to apply for payments is 28 February with final payments made by 31 March, the council said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.