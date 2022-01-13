Cleveland Police develops app to help engagement with force
- Published
A crisis-hit police force still trying to recruit a new chief constable plans to introduce its first policing app.
It was pledged by Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner during his election and he has called for greater use of technology in the force.
It should be "as simple as possible for the public to pass on information and engage with the force", he said.
Stockton company Alt Labs has been tasked with developing the app which will work on Apple and Android devices.
Initially, people will not be able to use it to report crimes and request an immediate police response but there are plans for this to be possible in the future.
'Forward-thinking technology'
Alt Labs chief executive officer Imran Anwar, who previously served as a special constable with Durham Constabulary, said the app would provide people with "an easy way to report issues and provide feedback".
"It is encouraging to see that Cleveland Police are creating innovative and forwarding-thinking technology to help provide alternative ways of engagement and communication with the force," he said.
The force is looking for its seventh chief constable in less than a decade but has failed to find a replacement for Richard Lewis who moved to Dyfed-Powys Police in December.
Two years ago it became the first force in England and Wales to be rated inadequate across all areas of performance.
Meanwhile, Mr Turner is facing three new referrals to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is already looking at one case of an alleged sexual offence, having previously dismissed three concerning theft.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.