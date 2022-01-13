Middlesbrough man jailed for cutting police officer's throat
A man who slashed a police officer's throat while he was trying to make an arrest has been jailed for five years.
The officer was punched and held down by two men as he intervened in what he thought was a drug deal on Athol Street, Middlesbrough, on 19 June.
Aaron Gray, 31, of Albany Street, Middlesbrough, then cut his throat.
Cleveland Police's head of crime, Det Ch Supt John Bent, said any form of assault on officers would "never, ever be tolerated".
"Gray has already spent months on remand and he will now spend a further lengthy period in prison where he will have time to reflect on his actions and their consequences," he said.
Gray, who was sentenced on Wednesday, was arrested in Newcastle on 23 June last year after a manhunt and appeal for information by police.
He initially pleaded not guilty but, at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon.
He was also found in possession of Class A drugs.
Following the attack last summer, Cleveland Police said the PC was "not seriously physically injured" but was left "very shaken" and required time at home to recuperate.
