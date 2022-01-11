Middlesbrough Council pays £12m for shopping centre
- Published
Middlesbrough Council has spent £12m on a shopping centre in the hope it will "breathe new life" into the town centre.
Mayor Andy Preston said purchasing the Cleveland Centre would "futureproof" it and allow for a better balance of retail, leisure and residential space.
The shopping centre, which opened in 1973, covers nearly a third of all the retail space in the town centre.
It changed hands for £85m less than six years ago.
The Cleveland Centre is the latest addition to the authority's retail estate portfolio, after it previously snapped up Captain Cook Square and House of Fraser sites.
The move has been hailed by Mr Preston as another important step in ensuring long-term jobs and breathing new life into the town centre.
"A stronger town centre is essential for the prosperity of everyone in Middlesbrough. It's better for jobs, better for mental wellbeing and it helps the council to provide the best possible services," he said.
"Buying such a fundamental town centre site makes absolute sense as we try and futureproof the centre of Middlesbrough.
"Struggling town centres isn't just a Middlesbrough problem. High streets everywhere are having a tough time and this savvy move makes sure we can be in the control of our own destiny," he added.
