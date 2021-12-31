Wheelchair rugby's Jack Smith and St Teresa's Hospice boss on honours list
A hospice boss and wheelchair rugby Paralympian have been appointed MBEs in the Queen's New Year Honours list.
Jane Bradshaw, who is chief executive of St Teresa's Hospice in Darlington, is being honoured for services to charity in north-east England.
Stockton's Jack Smith, 30, was part of Team GB's gold-winning side at the Tokyo 2021 Games and is being honoured for his service to the sport.
Several honours are also being given to people for services in education.
Ms Bradshaw, who has been at the hospice for more than 25 years, said it was a "real thrill" and she was "honoured".
"I was absolutely thrilled to bits," she said, adding: "I've been very lucky, I've worked with some amazing people over the years.
"I really feel [the honour] reflects the whole hospice and the other charities I have worked with."
Other honours include:
OBE:
- Brenda Sophia Edmenson-McLeish, from Hartlepool, who is chief executive officer of the Learning Curve Group, awarded for services to further education.
MBE:
- Alan Clifton, from Yarm, who is virtual school head at the National Association of Virtual School Heads, awarded for services to Children in Care.
- Susan Reilly, also known as Sue Thorpe, from Darlington, who is senior delivery lead for the regional delivery directorate at the Department for Education, for services to education.
- Kerry Lynne Stockley, from Eaglescliffe, governor at Preston Primary School in Stockton, for services to education.
- Emma Rosewarne, from Bishop Auckland, head of player welfare and operations at Rugby Football League, for services to Rugby League Football.
- Charles Viva, from Middlesbrough, founder and trustee of Interplast UK, for services to plastic and reconstructive surgery in the developing world.
British Empire Medal:
- Angela Patricia Blower, from Redcar and Cleveland, lately catering manager for Middlesbrough Council, for services to education.
- Andrew Naylor, from Darlington, fisheries enforcement officer at the Environment Agency for services to fisheries protection.
- June Patterson, from Middlesbrough, cleaning supervisor at Northern School of Art, for services to education.
