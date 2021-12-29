Police officers assaulted in fracas at Spennymoor and Darlington FC match
Several people and four police officers were assaulted when "tempers flared" between fans at a non-league football match, police said.
It happened during the match between Spennymoor Town FC and Darlington FC on 26 December.
Durham Police said there was trouble inside and outside the Spennymoor ground at Brewery Field.
A dozen suspects have been identified and police want anyone with phone footage to get in touch.
