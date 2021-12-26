Hemlington house fire: Christmas blaze thought to be arson attack
- Published
A fire at a house in Middlesbrough that was put out on Christmas Day is being investigated as suspected arson.
Firefighters were called to Northleach Drive, Hemlington, at about 00:30 GMT on Saturday.
No-one was injured in the blaze, which started on Christmas Eve, but caused "extensive damage" to the property, police said.
An investigation has begun with detectives appealing for information or any CCTV or dashcam footage.
Two crews based at Coulby Newham and Thornaby tackled the fire which was put out at about 01:20 GMT, Cleveland Fire Brigade said.
It said the blaze caused 50% fire damage to the ground floor of the property, with the rest of the house affected by smoke.
