Tees Barrage could be fully automated
Plans have been unveiled to fully automate the Tees Barrage.
The Canal and River Trust is speaking to staff about the plans, which it says would remove the "need for 24/7 manual intervention" at the Stockton landmark.
It could see the barrage monitored remotely from next year.
The charity, set up to care for England's waterways, is currently carrying out work it says will improve the maintenance and reliability of the dam.
A spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was "constantly looking to improve the care and protection we can give to the waterways".
They added: "The trust has started speaking with staff and key external stakeholders regarding plans to fully automate Tees Barrage which keeps existing monitoring and service without the need for 24/7 manual intervention.
"It is anticipated that the new system could be in place by spring 2022 - allowing time for a consultation process and testing period."
Since it was completed in 1995 the Tees Barrage has seen water sports flourishing in Stockton.
Five-year restoration
The white water course is popular for a number of watersports, including canoeing, kayaking, rafting and paddleboarding.
Dragon boat racing, jet skiing, rowing, windsurfing, and water-skiing have also all taken place on the river.
A major five-year restoration was completed last year - with all four of its gates and cylinders refurbished for the first time in 25 years.
It has a lock for boat navigation, fish passes for migratory fish and generates electricity from tidal power.
Stockton Council leader Bob Cook did not wish to comment on the automation plans ahead of talks lined up with the Canal and River Trust in the new year.
