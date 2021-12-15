Middlesbrough rail station: Plans for £34m of repairs submitted
Plans for £34m of repairs to Middlesbrough's 19th Century railway station have been submitted to prevent it deteriorating further.
The south and east walls of the station car park both need work after falling into disrepair.
Two open-plan offices for about 30 people will also be built either side of the central thoroughfare.
The gothic-style station was built in the 1870s and replaced the original structure dating back to the 1830s.
It is made up of a number of Grade II-listed buildings and bridges.
A new entrance to the station will be created at the centre of the ticket hall, with some stone in one of the archways needing to be removed.
The east end of the former car park will be used as public space and the station's walls in Zetland Road and Exchange Place will be refurbished, with new windows and doors fitted.
'Historic station'
A pedestrian walkway will also be created between Zetland Road at the south of the station and the existing subway, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The current ticket hall stairs will be demolished and there will be two new staircases fitted into the historic location, which will be built off the central thoroughfare.
The Undercroft structure will also be demolished and replaced with a new steel frame.
Transport consultancy firm Systra said the objectives were to "provide an improved service from the station, a more welcoming environment, a more accessible entrance to the station as well as reviving an under-used part of the historic station".
The investment package will be jointly funded by the government, Tees Valley Combined Authority and Network Rail.
A new direct daily train service between Middlesbrough and London started earlier this week.
Work on the station's new platform three, which is not part of the planning application, is due to start early next year, with a completion target of December 2022.
