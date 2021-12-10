Woman admits child neglect in Cleveland Police fake illness case
A woman has admitted the child neglect of a baby who police said suffered a "fabricated and induced illness".
Cleveland Police were contacted in August 2016 by NHS and social service workers concerned about the number of invasive treatments the five-week-old had gone through.
The child is said not have suffered any long-term effects.
The woman, who has not been named to protect the child, was given a suspended 18-month jail sentence.
She was also put on a rehabilitation programme.
Police said the woman was arrested and the infant was safeguarded while inquiries began.
She was charged with child neglect and she appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court in October 2019 and denied the allegations until the first day of a trial at Teesside Crown Court when she pleaded guilty.
'Highly unusual case'
No further details about the case have been released.
Det Sgt Nicky Barker, from the force's Child Abuse and Vulnerable Adult team, said: "This was a complex and highly unusual case with a very young baby at the heart of it.
"The infant's wellbeing and welfare was a priority throughout, and I'm pleased and relieved to learn they have not suffered any longer-term effects."
In addition to her suspended sentence the woman received 35 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) days, which are part of a programme designed to stop someone reoffending.
