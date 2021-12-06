James Stokoe murder trial: Alexander Layton convicted of stab murder
- Published
A pedestrian who stabbed a stranger to death in front of his young son after the driver had braked to avoid running him over has been convicted of murder.
Alexander Layton had walked in front of James Stokoe's BMW in Thornaby, Teesside, in May 2020, forcing the married father to do an emergency stop.
In the row that followed, Layton, 34, produced a knife and attacked Mr Stokoe whose four-year-old son was behind him.
Layton had told Teesside Crown Court he acted in self-defence.
However, a jury convicted him of murder and found him guilty of possessing an offensive weapon, after deliberating for three hours.
Severed artery
Prosecutor Peter Makepeace QC had told jurors that Layton had got off a bus after a trip to a food bank when he crossed a busy main road, causing Mr Stokoe to brake sharply.
Jurors heard that he walked up to the BMW, produced a kitchen knife from a rucksack and repeatedly stabbed Mr Stokoe who was still behind the wheel.
One of the wounds severed Mr Stokoe's femoral artery, causing him to bleed to death within minutes.
CCTV and dashcam footage showed Layton, of Shackleton Close, Thornaby, getting off a bus, almost being run over, then stabbing the driver four times.
Mr Makepeace said: "Clearly Mr Stokoe must have been shocked, indeed angry, about the near miss that had occurred.
"That might have been compounded by the fact [his son] was in a booster seat in the back of the car."
The emergency services were called and an air ambulance landed at the scene but Mr Stokoe died in the back of an ambulance.
His wife, a lab technician at Durham University, even called him to warn that traffic was bad in the area due to the ongoing incident.
Layton fled the scene, dumped the carving knife, which has not been found, and went camping in Great Ayton, before he was arrested the next night in a pizza shop.
'Treasured by many'
Judge Howard Crowson said: "In a case of this sort of seriousness we need time to reflect.
"The sentence for murder is life in prison."
Layton will be sentenced on Tuesday.
Mr Stokoe's family said "his loss to us all is unimaginable" and he was "treasured by so many people".
"Nothing will ever bring back our beloved James and we have to live with the consequences of what happened for the rest of our lives."
"He was a much-loved husband, father, son and son-in-law and he is dearly missed by all of us."
Temporary Det Supt Helen Barker of Cleveland Police said: "This was a shocking incident which occurred in the presence of James' young son, which will undoubtedly have had a huge effect on him.
"The death of James has had a traumatic impact on his whole family."
