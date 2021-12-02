Teesside patient fails to book GP slot despite 261 calls
- Published
A patient called his GP surgery 261 times without an answer as he tried to get an appointment, a health and social care watchdog found.
Healthwatch South Tees, which covers Middlesbrough and Redcar and Cleveland, said another patient had to try 59 times before getting through.
The body responsible for surgeries in Tees Valley said there was "rising pressure in all areas of the NHS".
It said expectations of seeing a doctor were at odds with pressures from Covid.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a woman had complained to Healthwatch that she had been "trying to get a face-to-face appointment for months, but only ever gets a phone call".
Dr Boleslaw Posmyk, chairman of the governing body of Tees Valley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which commissions health services, said there were rising public expectations of people wanting to see their doctors face to face, which were at odds with significant numbers of Covid infections.
He said there were more people needing care at a time of continuing staffing pressures as well as a need to take measures to protect patients and staff during the pandemic.
"Critical care has had no real easing in need to provide care for Covid patients, of whom a majority are unvaccinated," he said.
"This has been accompanied by negative media publicity, stoking public expectations."
In October it was announced that £250m was being made available by NHS England under a Winter Access Fund with local and regional health chiefs asked to demonstrate how they could best use the money.
The aim is to improve access to same-day GP appointments by increasing the number of available consultations.
But Dr Posmyk said there had been "significant elements of disquiet" among GPs nationally about the plans, which have been rejected by the British Medical Association's GP committee, which represents grassroots GPs.
The committee said the package of measures being proposed by the government fundamentally failed to address the "ongoing crisis in general practice".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.