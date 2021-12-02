Fujifilm to create 350 new jobs at Billingham plant
- Published
A drugs factory on Teesside is expected to create 350 new jobs as part of a £400m investment.
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies said the investment would almost double the size of its plant in Billingham.
The plant has produced 60 million doses of the Novavax vaccine, which is being used in other countries but is still waiting approval in the UK.
The new facilities are expected to be operational by late 2023, the firm said.
The development will include a facility for the development of viral gene therapies.
Martin Meeson, chief executive officer at the Billingham plant, said: "With a strong growing demand for microbial, cell culture and viral gene therapy services, we are adding the capacity and latest technologies within one campus to deliver novel promising treatments to patients for years to come.
"I am delighted that Fujifilm has identified the massive potential in the UK for growth and innovation."
Novavax is currently being assessed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.
