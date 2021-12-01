James Stokoe murder trial: Alexander Layton 'reached for knife in self-defence'
A pedestrian accused of stabbing a driver to death in front of his young son feared for his life when confronted by a "crazy bull", a jury was told.
Alexander Layton claimed James Stokoe threatened to "smash his head in" after he had walked into the path of his BMW in Thornaby in May 2020.
He reached for a knife in his bag in self-defence, thinking he may be attacked, Teesside Crown Court heard.
The 34-year-old, of Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denies murder.
He also denies possessing an offensive weapon.
Mr Stokoe, 40, died from stab wounds in Trenchard Avenue, Thornaby, as his four-year-old son was strapped in a booster seat in the back of his the car.
The trial continues.
