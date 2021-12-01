Princess Leia figure with rare picture sells for £9.4k
A Star Wars figure in rare packaging has sold for more than £9,000.
The Princess Leia Organa in a Bespin gown is one of only "four or five" thought to still exist with a particular picture card, Nick Dykes of Vectis Auctions in Thornaby said.
It was sold by a woman who had been given Star Wars toys by her father, and bought by a collector in Wales.
Dozens of other figures were also sold, including three unused play sets which each fetched more than £1,000.
Mr Dykes said the sets were so valuable because even though they had been opened, they had not been played with.
"Collectors will pay a big premium for condition as good as these," he said.
Mr Dykes said the Leia figure was released in 1980 as part of Palitoy's Empire Strikes Back range.
The figure was released in two different types of packaging.
The first featured a backing card showing a full length picture of the princess, while the second, much rarer one, showed only half of her.
It was known as a "transitional card" and was not out in the shops for long before being replaced by the next range.
"We think there are only a handful of the transitional card in the world, maybe four or five," Mr Dykes said, adding: "This is certainly the first one I have sold."
A figure in the first packaging could expect to fetch up to £1,500 while a toy on its own could reach about £60, he said.
The Vectis figure sold for £7,500 with fees taking it to £9,375.
"I knew this example would get a lot of excitement but I did not expect it to go for as much as it did," Mr Dykes said.
